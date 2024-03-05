Deputies arrest suspected blue-headed drug dealer on Bainbridge Island

Deputies in Clallam County arrested a suspected drug dealer Friday after reports he dropped off a bag of fentanyl pills at a casino.

At about 4:41 p.m. on March 1, deputies responded to the 7 Cedars Casino of a suspicious man, who was later identified as Kyle K. Bateman, 36, of Bainbridge Island.

Bateman allegedly left the casino before deputies arrived, but he was later found at a Safeway in Sequim.

When deputies arrived, Bateman was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Bateman was searched and deputies found 100 suspected fentanyl pills and suspected methamphetamine on his person.

After a search warrant, deputies also found 371 grams of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and black tar heroin in his car.

Bateman was booked into the Clallam County Jail.

