Department of Transportation rates ferry system after busy summer travel season

WASHINGTON STATE — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) rates its own ferry service after the busiest summer for the ferry system since 2019.

WSDOT reports that the Washington State Ferries was able to increase ridership over the summer by 7.4% compared to the previous year.

500,000 more passengers rode the ferry in 2050 than in 2024.

The increase points to the effort the ferry system has made to restore its full domestic service, which includes 18 vessels.

Three routes were also added:

Seattle to Bremerton

Fauntleroy to Southworth (with a stop in Vashon)

Port Townsend to Coupeville

The department also evaluated recurring issues within the system, including on-time arrivals, cancellations due to crew shortages, and unexpected vessel outages.

While cancellations due to vessel outages increased, WSDOT reported a decrease in cancellations caused by crew shortages.

To plan a ferry trip this fall, WSDOT encourages riders to look at their travel charts, real-time map or rider alerts.

