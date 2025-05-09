Demonstrators protest arrest, suspension of UW students following violent rally

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than 100 demonstrators gathered at the University of Washington on Thursday afternoon.

They rallied in front of Gerberding Hall and have been peacefully protesting the arrest and suspension of UW students involved in this week’s violent protest and building takeover, which caused nearly $1 million in damage.

Student James Lopez says that it is not the damage that people should focus on.

“People are facing bombs, bullets, forced starvation, cuts to water and electricity,” he said. “I think that damage is the damage we should be focusing on.”

Demonstrators are demanding that charges against the students be dropped and their suspensions lifted.

