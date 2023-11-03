Demonstrators calling for ceasefire in Gaza block entrances to Seattle Federal Building

SEATTLE — Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked doors at the downtown Seattle Federal Building Friday morning.

Members of Jewish Voices for Peace said they want Sen. Patty Murray to push harder to make it happen.

Entrances and exits at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, at 915 Second Avenue, were blocked so no one could get in or out.

Protesters chanted, “Ceasefire now!”

The Federal Building had been locked down starting at 7 a.m. ahead of the protest.

The group had mostly dispersed by around 10 a.m.

Israel’s prime minister said there would be no ceasefire in the nearly month-old war until Hamas releases hostages.









