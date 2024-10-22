Deer drama: Tangled buck rescued from electric fence in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) answered a call for help with a deer caught in a Clark County fence.

The black-tailed deer was entangled in an electric fence surrounding a garden.

Deer stuck in electric fence (WDFW)

The deer then ran off and took hundreds of feet of fencing with it before the fence wrapped around an irrigation pipe.

The landowner found the deer and contacted WDFW for assistance.

WDFW officers arrived, tranquilized the deer, removed the fence, and tagged the deer before waking it up.

Minutes later the deer was awake and back on its feet.

WDFW said the deer was unharmed and the landowner planned to change the style of fencing to prevent future incidents.

