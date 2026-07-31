A decade of Seattle Police Chiefs

Over the past decade, Seattle has had six police chiefs. The longest term lasted roughly four years, with three chiefs serving just over one-year terms.

Kathleen O’Toole stepped down in 2017, three years after she began her tenure in 2014. Her replacement, Carmen Best, held the position for another three years before stepping down in 2020 amidst budget cuts.

From 2020 to 2024, Adrian Diaz led the department before resigning after sexual harassment and discrimination allegations arose.

The next chief, Sue Rahr, served for just over a year.

Thursday, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced she had accepted Seattle Police Chief Sharon Barnes’ resignation, which came after criticism swirled following delays in communication to the public and the media after a mass shooting at Seattle Center Sunday.

In a post on social media, Wilson announced that Andre Sayles, former Seattle Police Department Deputy Chief of Administration and Investigations, will serve as the department’s interim chief starting Friday.

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