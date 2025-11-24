Debris injures resident after car crashes into Everett home, officials say

A car crashed into an Everett home late Monday morning, injuring the driver and a resident, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Crews responded just before noon to the 9700 block of 18th Avenue West after reports that a vehicle had struck a house.

When firefighters arrived, they found significant damage to the structure and debris scattered inside.

A resident was hit by that debris during the impact, fire officials said.

Medics treated two people at the scene — the driver and the injured resident — before taking both to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Everett police officers also responded and are leading the investigation into what caused the crash.

With rainy, wet weather becoming more common as the holiday season approaches, Everett Fire used the incident to remind drivers to take extra precautions on the road.

“Slow down, use your turn signal, put your phone away, wear your seatbelt, stay alert, and give yourself extra stopping distance,” the department said. “Safe driving helps protect you, your passengers, and our community.”

