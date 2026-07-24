Death of person hit by car in Tacoma now a homicide investigation

TACOMA, Wash. — The death of a man who was hit by a car in Tacoma earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide.

On July 20, Tacoma police responded to an area near Charlotte’s Blueberry Park on E 75th Street for reports of a person who had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, the man had life-threatening injuries. First responders worked on him until he could be taken to a hospital.

The man was in critical condition in the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The suspect stayed on scene and was taken into custody. He was initially booked for first-degree assault. Tacoma PD said they are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Police are working with the prosecutor’s office to update the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group