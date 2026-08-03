Deadly stabbing near Bonney Lake: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A fatal stabbing near Bonney Lake occurred early Monday morning, leading to a standoff between a barricaded suspect and SWAT, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were called to a residence along 101st Street E. at approximately 2:20 a.m. Monday, where investigators said one person was killed. When the deputies arrived, they found the stabbing suspect lying in the front yard. After transporting him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

SWAT teams with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home as the suspected attacker, a 37-year-old man, barricaded himself inside.

“SWAT arrived and, after nearly four hours of negotiations and chemical agents being deployed into the home, the suspect came out peacefully,” Carly Capetto, the public information officer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, stated. “We know both men lived on the property, but this remains an active investigation while we learn what led up to this homicide.”

No other details have been released.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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