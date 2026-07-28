Lanes reopened after deadly semi-truck crash on I-5

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A crash between a semi-truck and a car on northbound I-5 has left one dead in Federal Way.

The crash occurred close to the Federal Way Rest Area, south of SR 18, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson on X, the semi-truck driver passed away at the scene.

As of 1:45 p.m., all lanes have been reopened, according to WSDOT.

The two right lanes were closed, with backups of “four plus miles” going past the Pierce County line, earlier this morning.

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