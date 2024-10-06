DCYF award grants to early learning programs for tribal nations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On September 26, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) announced a nearly $3.7 million award for early learning programs that serve tribal children.

In total, 30 organizations that serve tribes, including 13 tribal nations, will get the grants to provide early learning, child care, prenatal and home visiting programs to tribal children.

Tribes receiving funding include:

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation

Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe

Nisqually Indian Tribe

Nooksack Indian Tribe

Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe

Puyallup Tribe

Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe

Spokane Tribe of Indians

Squaxin Island Tribe

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians

Suquamish Tribe

Tulalip Tribes

“These funds are being used in so many creative ways by our tribal-serving partners,” said Tleena Ives, DCYF Director of Tribal Relations. “We are incredibly excited to see the ways that these funds have helped to grow and foster ancestorial ties between tribes and their youngest learners.”

This is the second round of the Tribal Early Learning Funds (TELF) grants awarded in 2024 and is estimated to serve 1,671 student and tribal families.

