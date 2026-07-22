Dave’s Hot Chicken expands further into WA with new store

The Nashville-style chicken finger joint, Dave’s Hot Chicken, is expanding further into Washington with its first store in Lynnwood.

The latest addition to Washington’s growing roster of chicken chains will be located at 18505 Alderwood Mall Parkway, occupying a 2,506-square-foot endcap space, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Dave’s currently operates four chicken restaurants in the Puget Sound area, with its introduction to Washington coming in 2023 when it opened a store in Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Other locations filled out Washington hotspots in Redmond, Tacoma, and Federal Way.

Washington’s newest Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in Lynnwood is preparing to open by the end of this year.

More Dave’s Hot Chicken locations are already in the works across the region

The company plans to continue its aggressive expansion with three new restaurants lined up for West Seattle, Puyallup, and Issaquah.

Around the same time as the expansion announcement, Dave’s Hot Chicken was acquired by the private equity firm Roark Capital, which owns Subway, according to The Associated Press. The deal was valued at $1 billion.

A group of childhood friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy Rubenyan, founded Dave’s Hot Chicken with $900 and a dream. Tommy Rubenyan’s older brother, Gary Rubenyan, later joined, and the four took off to open their first store.

“Our not-so-grand opening was in 2017, in a parking lot in East Hollywood, with a couple of folding tables and a portable fryer under the night sky,” Dave’s Hot Chicken stated in a previous statement.

Since Dave’s parking lot cookout, the company has gone on to open more than 390 locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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