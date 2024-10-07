Daughter of The Flaming Lips guitarist missing in Seattle after Climate Pledge Arena show

SEATTLE — The daughter of Stephen Drozd, guitarist for the alternative rock band The Flaming Lips, is missing in Seattle, according to several social media posts from the band and fans.

Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd was last seen Saturday, Oct 5, at 11:30 a.m. on the Seattle monorail.

According to longtime Seattle DJ Marco Collins, Charlotte went missing after the band’s show at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Charlotte is described as 16-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes, five feet seven inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-625-5011.

Our daughter Charlotte “Bowie”Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail. We welcome any information or help. pic.twitter.com/ThHgkr98sv — Brōzd (@drozd_stephen) October 7, 2024

Hey Seattle, we need your help! Flaming Lips member Steven Drodz has reported that his 16 year old daughter Charlotte... Posted by Marco Collins on Monday, October 7, 2024





