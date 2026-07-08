‘A dangerous hub for exploitation’: Seattle man gets 20 years for trafficking minor on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old Seattle man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for five federal felonies linked to his sex trafficking of a minor and an adult woman.

In April, Shante Broady was convicted of sex trafficking an adult victim through force, threats of force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking a minor, transporting both the adult victim and a minor for prostitution, and unlawful possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“Shante Broady is one of six defendants involved in sex trafficking this office has prosecuted in the last six months,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said. “Like many sex traffickers in this district, Mr. Broady took a minor to north Aurora Avenue to sell her to sex buyers. This area – which traffickers refer to as ‘the track’ or ‘the blade’ – is a dangerous hub for commercial sexual exploitation of children and adults and associated violent and dangerous criminal activity.”

Multiple women came forward with reports of trafficking on Aurora, violent threats

Broady was on law enforcement’s radar since March 2023, when they received a report that he had been sex trafficking a victim in Portland, according to records filed in the case and testimony at trial. In November 2024, a former girlfriend reported that she was assaulted by Broady.

In April 2025, two adult women in Seattle contacted the FBI regarding Broady’s sex trafficking and violent threats. One woman noted that Broady was unsuccessful in his attempt to force her into prostitution.

The other woman reported in March 2025 that Broady had lured her to travel from Canada and paid for her plane ticket. He later pressured her and forced her into prostitution with false promises, threats, and physical violence. He also brandished a gun at her. Text messages obtained from Broady’s phone revealed the threats. The victims obtained a civil restraining order in an attempt to keep Broady away from them. The DOJ noted the Canadian woman was ultimately able to return home.

Case records and court testimony also detailed Broady’s involvement in transporting and harboring a minor victim who had run away from a boarding school in another state. The minor victim was found on North Aurora Avenue and taken into custody by law enforcement. The minor was ultimately returned safely to her family members.

Information on Broady’s phone showed that he was aware of the girl’s age and that he was directing her on how to interact with potential sex buyers. Broady was convicted of sex trafficking a minor.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Broady possessed a firearm, despite being prohibited due to convictions in Stafford County, Virginia, for burglary of a dwelling while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted robbery. Police searched Broady’s residence on April 11, 2025, and recovered a black Ruger LCP, .380 caliber firearm with a loaded magazine.

Judge’s sentence ensures Broady will be monitored for years to come

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ordered that Broady be on 15 years of supervised release following his prison term.

In asking for the 20-year prison term and 15 years of supervised release, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Crisham told the court Broady “is a violent man and a sexual predator who targets vulnerable young girls.” Broady will also be required to register as a sex offender after his prison term.

“Mr. Broady scoured the internet and various social media platforms searching for vulnerable children and women to entice into his commercial sex trade,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “He succeeded in coercing a minor victim and an adult victim through false promises of a relationship, protection, and money, to travel across state and country lines to commit commercial sex acts at his instruction. Instead of a lavish lifestyle, the victims were met with anger, threats, and violence.”

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