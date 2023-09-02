Cuban rescue crews search for local teen lost at sea

Cuban rescue crews are searching for a local 19-year-old boy after he fell off of a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

Sigmund Ropich lives with his family near Joint Base Lewis-McChord and was last seen Tuesday on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship named “Wonder of the Seas” according to his mother and sister.

A fellow passenger captured some video of ship personnel searching for Ropich in the water. Crews looked for about three hours before continuing on to Grand Cayman according to passengers.

The Cuban Border Guard has now taken over the search and is now limiting efforts to coastal areas and nearby shorelines.





