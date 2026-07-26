Critically injured driver to face charges after rollover crash on I-5 near Nisqually River Bridge

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A driver who was critically injured after a rollover crash on I-5 near the Nisqually River will face criminal charges once he recovers, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers.

WSP troopers first reported the crash at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, saying, “Troopers are handling a 1-car rollover collision with the driver sustaining critical injuries. Traffic will be heavily delayed in the area until this is cleared up. Aid is also en route. More details to come as this situation evolves.”

Troopers have one in custody for a few DV related warrants and other criminal charges as well.



The suspect will be getting treated at a hospital prior to getting booked into the Thurston County Jail. — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) July 26, 2026

Just after 11 a.m., WSP confirmed that troopers had one person in custody for “a few DV-related warrants and other criminal charges as well.”

A WSP report released later that same day indicated that the driver was fleeing a traffic stop when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier, rolling multiple times.

The roadway was blocked for over three hours, causing heavy traffic backups through Sunday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the suspect will be treated at the hospital before being booked into the Thurston County Jail.

Updated: Heavy traffic is causing backups and possible delays on I-5 NB from MP 107 near Boulevard Rd SE to MP 115 near Nisqually River Bridge North-End beginning at 9:31 am on July 26, 2026 until further notice. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 26, 2026

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