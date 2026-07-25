Critical fire weather day today east of the Cascade Crest

More clouds and cooler west of the Cascades

Few showers coast Saturday, other areas Sunday

Air quality has cleared up east of the Cascades with fresher air and onshore flow. It’ll be a quiet night with some marine layer clouds moving in for Saturday morning.

An approaching front combined with the remnants of a low-pressure system offshore will bring a few showers to the coast on Saturday and possibly a few isolated rain showers along the Strait and northern waters (especially later in the day) Elsewhere, it’ll stay mainly dry with cooler highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

East of the Cascades, a Red Flag Warning and Air Quality Alert are out to start the weekend with gusty wind and low humidity causing high fire danger. Smoke will also be problem in spots at times.

Because of many new fires and other smolders from recent lightning, this has the potential to be a very active and dangerous weekend in central and eastern Washington. This has been deemed a “critical” risk by the fire weather forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center.

Back west of the mountains, the front will move farther inland on Sunday bringing a few more rain showers to the Olympic Peninsula, Strait, and northern waters with the chance for a few scattered rain showers elsewhere. Highs in Seattle will be in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll dry out west of the mountains and see warmer temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s in Seattle next week. There could be a slight chance of rain around next Tuesday but right now, there is uncertainty as to precipitation chances beyond this weekend.

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