Local

Firefighters respond to ' hazmat incident’ on UW campus

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to a reported hazardous material leak on the University of Washington Campus just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

A UW spokesperson says the hazardous materials were contained in the lab at More Hall.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the building was evacuated and one patient is being evaluated.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read