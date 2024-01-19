Firefighters respond to ' hazmat incident’ on UW campus

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to a reported hazardous material leak on the University of Washington Campus just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

A UW spokesperson says the hazardous materials were contained in the lab at More Hall.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the building was evacuated and one patient is being evaluated.

