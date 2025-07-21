Crash in northbound SR 99 tunnel blocks lane, backs up traffic for 2 miles

A crash on northbound State Route 99 near Royal Brougham Street is causing significant traffic delays, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision was first reported around 5:22 p.m. Sunday.

The left lane of the highway is currently blocked just north of Royal Brougham Way at milepost 30.

At last update, traffic was backed up more than two miles.

Washington State Patrol and WSDOT’s Incident Response Team are at the scene, managing traffic and assisting with the response.

Drivers in the area are being asked to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

