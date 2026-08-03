Crash on I-5 near Arlington results in five-mile backup Sunday morning

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Traffic on southbound I-5 is moving once again near Arlington, after a crash shut down the freeway Sunday morning.

The collision involved a truck and travel trailer that ended up sideways across the roadway, blocking all three lanes of travel.

It happened just south of Milepost 208, near the exit to SR 530.

Tow trucks had to be called in to remove the truck and trailer.

Officials from the Washington Dept. of Transportation reported the accident resulted in a huge backup in the southbound lane of the freeway.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic clogged the freeway for approximately five miles.

At one point, troopers were able to direct traffic onto the freeway shoulder to get around the crashed trailer.

The Washington State Patrol posted a message on X, asking drivers to be patient while they worked to clear the roadway.

They also encouraged drivers to look for alternate routes to bypass the freeway.

The crash blocked I-5 for about two hours.

The freeway reopened just before noon.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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