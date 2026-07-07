Crash causes backups on eastbound SR 18 after Issaquah crash near Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound SR 18 were blocked for a bit Tuesday morning because of a crash just west of I-90 near Issaquah.

At last check, the right lane has reopened.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), backups reached approximately three miles.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at milepost 28.

Several agencies responded to the collision, including Incident Response, Washington State Patrol, and fire crews.

WSDOT noted that there is currently no estimated time for the roadway to fully reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

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