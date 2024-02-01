Local

Crash blocks southbound I-5 in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — A crash is currently blocking southbound I-5 near South 38th Street in Tacoma.

The right two lanes are blocked.

Tow trucks are working with crews to clear the wreckage, according to Washington State Patrol.

“Expect significant backups until this crash is cleared,” said a spokesperson.

