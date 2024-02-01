Crash blocks southbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A crash is currently blocking southbound I-5 near South 38th Street in Tacoma.

The right two lanes are blocked.

Tow trucks are working with crews to clear the wreckage, according to Washington State Patrol.

“Expect significant backups until this crash is cleared,” said a spokesperson.

Tows are on scene at the collision on SB I-5 near S 38th St in #Tacoma. The two right lanes remain blocked. Expect significant backups until this crash is cleared. pic.twitter.com/9unnJFoncE — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) February 1, 2024

