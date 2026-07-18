Coyotes raise concerns in Everett neighborhood

Residents in some parts of South Everett in Snohomish County are reporting frequent coyote sightings near Hannabrook Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents say the proximity of homes to the park’s natural environment, including streams and heavily wooded areas, may contribute to the increased presence of coyotes.

Everett city Officials have posted information about coyotes on the city website, urging people to report coyotes.

Carissa Hanes, an Everett resident, spoke to KIRO 7 while out in Hannabrook Park and recounted an instance when her husband saw a coyote on a trail near the park one morning while jogging.

Hanes said coyote sightings are common, and she has seen them in her yard on occasion.

Recently, Hanes told KIRO that she has stopped letting her daughter play outside unsupervised.

“I don’t let her outside without us nearby, make sure we’re always close by just in case because of the coyotes,” Hanes said.

Derek Olson, also an Everett resident, was at Hannabrook Park with his dog, Ollie, and said he has frequently seen coyotes in the neighborhood.

While Olson is not concerned about his dog being attacked, he suspects aggressive coyotes may have been responsible for the loss of another family pet.

“We actually just lost our cat, which I don’t know if it’s from coyotes or not; I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a coyote,” Olson said, adding that coyotes are active in the area and have been seen close to homes.

Brendan O’Dell, who lives one street over from Hannabrook Park near an undeveloped area, observed that coyotes in his neighborhood are not easily deterred by humans.

“They’re not put off by humans; they don’t run from us or anything,” O’Dell said. “I’ve been on walks in the neighborhood. I’ve seen them 20 feet away, and they don’t turn and run or anything.”

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife classifies coyotes as non-game animals, requiring a license to trap or hunt them. On its website, the department also states that a property owner may legally trap or kill a coyote if it’s damaging crops or harming pets.

The city of Everett advises residents on its website to yell, make noise, or spray coyotes with water if or when they come across one. The city added that it may take a few tries before the coyote runs away using these tactics.

The WA Dept of Fish and Wildlife has a “carnivore spotter” program where residents can report seeing or interacting with a coyote so others can see where the animal has been active.

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