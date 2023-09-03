Cowlitz Complex Fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest now 5% contained

GIFFORD PINCHOT NATIONAL FORREST, Wash. — The Cowlitz Complex Fires burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Northeast of Longview are now 5% contained, according to a Sunday press release.

There are 504 people working to slow the fires which total 697 acres and started late last month. The fires have not grown significantly since yesterday.

According to the Forest Service personnel, fire lines have been dug to control the direction of the fires but crews are struggling to complete them due to the soil makeup. However, because of the ideal weather conditions on Saturday, resupply missions for crews working in this remote area and aerial reconnaissance were able to help improve the efforts to contain the fires.

The Complex fire is made up of many individual fires. Firefighters working on the Carlton Ridge Fire have begun to transition to the Deer Creek Fire while crews in Skate, Silver, Yew, Pothole, and Berry fires, ensure that hot spots remain extinguished. The South Fork, Davis Mountain, and Davis Creek, fires remain in monitor and patrol status. First responders are also battling the Willame Fire while the Grassy Mountain Fire remains unstaffed for safety reasons.

Campfires are prohibited across the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and road closures are in effect.

Forrest roads 9300 and 9341 are currently closed from Elk Pass to its intersection with Summit Prairie. Forest Road 8410 is also closed along with the junction of Forest Roads 25, 22, and 78.

Fire crews ask that people avoid the National Forrest altogether if possible, according to Incident Commander Jared Hohn.

“Driving is one of the most hazardous activities for incident responders. It is often done at early and late hours when visibility is lowest, wildlife is most active, and crews are most tired,” said Hohn, “Heavy traffic on roads throughout the fire area is a hazard to the public as well as firefighters. Please travel slowly in congested areas in town and in the forest.”

Firefighters say that public safety is still their top priority.





















