COVID-19 on the rise in King County as summer wave hits

As temperatures rose in King County, so did the spread of COVID-19.

Public Health – Seattle and King County has seen an increase in emergency visits for COVID-19 over the last month, although the numbers are significantly lower than last year, as shown by data from the agency. The blue line represents 2024 to 2025, while the yellow line represents 2023 to 2024.

At-home COVID-19 tests used more frequently

“We do typically see a rise in COVID during the summer,” Dr. Eric Chow, Chief of Communicable Disease Epidemiology & Immunization for Public Health – Seattle and King County, wrote in an email to MyNorthwest.

However, the number of COVID-19 diagnoses could be much higher as more people continue to use at-home tests.

“Home COVID tests, also called rapid tests, are generally effective and accurate, including for new COVID variants, although people may test positive at different points during their illness course,” Chow wrote.

To properly test for the virus, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends two negative rapid tests for those with symptoms, performed 48 hours apart, or three negative antigen tests for those without symptoms, also done 48 hours apart. Specific details about each at-home test can be found on the FDA’s website.

It is suggested that everyone ages 6 months and up stay up to date on vaccinations, as the virus is frequently mutating, Chow stated.

“Each updated COVID vaccine is tailored for more recently circulating variants and therefore can better help protect you from infection and, if you do get infected, can help protect you from severe infection and long-COVID,” he wrote.

No increase seen in flu or RSV visits in King County

Chow also noted that while COVID-19 emergency department visits have risen, Public Health – Seattle and King County has not seen an increase in flu or RSV visits over the last month. Although testing for other viruses that cause cold symptoms is not commonly ordered.

To prevent getting sick, Chow recommends staying up to date on vaccines, wearing a well-fitting, high-quality face mask in indoor crowded spaces, such as malls or airports, and holding gatherings outdoors whenever possible.

To find a nearby vaccination site, visit King County’s website.

