COVID-19, flu cases trending upwards in Washington, expected to peak in next few weeks

Transmission of COVID-19 and the flu are trending upward, according to the University of Washington.

With UW Medicine hospitals treating 55 inpatients with COVID-19, infectious disease specialist Dr. Helen Chu says they will probably peak in the next several weeks.

According to the CDC, Washington state is among the states with the highest rates of respiratory illnesses.

“We have some data from last year when we saw all three viruses [including RSV] circulating, and it’s looking like having two infections at the same time is worse in both children and adults,” Chu said. “Having COVID and flu simultaneously increases the amount of time you are on the ventilator and increases your risk of death in the hospital.”

According to Chu, the updated COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against JN.1, the latest dominant variant.

Unfortunately, only a small amount of Washingtonians are up to date on their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

“It’s certainly not too late,” Chu said. “Now would be a good time to get both your flu and your COVID vaccines.”

