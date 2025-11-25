Couple desperate for help as Nooksack River rapidly erodes land near home

DEMING, Wash. — Barry and Ruth Hutchinson are facing a dire situation as the Nooksack River erodes their property, reducing it from 10 acres to just six in a matter of weeks.

“The river just keeps taking and taking and taking, and there’s not much left,” said Barry, expressing his frustration and concern over the relentless erosion.

In 2021, a powerful storm caused the Nooksack River to swell, leading to the destruction of a nearby cabin in Deming owned by the Hutchinsons.

Barry captured the moment on video as the cabin was swept away, feeling helpless to intervene. The couple is now seeking assistance from the county to prevent further loss.

However, their situation is complicated by the lack of insurance coverage, which was canceled 20 years ago due to an unrelated roof issue.

Barry is particularly worried about the proximity of the river to his workshop, fearing that it might soon be lost to erosion.

“It’s so close to my shop now that I’m moving tools because I think that’s only inevitable that it’s going to take it,” he said.

Despite the loss of land, Barry is most concerned about the potential loss of their home.

“I don’t mind losing the land so much but it would really bother me to lose my house,” he added.

The Hutchinsons are left hoping for county intervention to save what remains of their property, as they face the terrifying prospect of losing their home to the encroaching river.

“Hope and pray what we’ve got left stays… if only the county will help us,” Barry said, highlighting their reliance on external support.

The Department of Ecology told KIRO 7 that they will be meeting with the couple next week to gauge the situation.

