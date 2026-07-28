County names Seattle Center mass shooting victims

Monday afternoon, the King County Medical Examiner released the names and causes of death for the three people killed when at least two people opened fire during a food festival at Seattle Center Sunday evening.

Ashley Whitehead, 56

Ashley Whitehead was shot in the pelvis; she left the scene of the shooting alive but then later passed away at Harbor View Medical Center. She was 56 years old. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for Whitehead’s family; you can find that link here and on our links page. According to the description for the fundraiser, Whitehead loved “art, life, and family.”

Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba died at the scene of the shooting. He was 44 years old. According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died from a gunshot to the torso.

Junior Cee Niko Semo died shortly after the shooting. He was 19 years old. Documents state he passed away from “multiple gunshot wounds.” Police announced Monday afternoon they believe Semo was one involved in the shooting and may be connected with the 15-year-old suspect in custody.

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