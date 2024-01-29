Country music superstar Thomas Rhett headlining Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Country star Thomas Rhett is bringing his tour to the Washington State Fair. Fans are invited to party in the VIP tent before Rhett appears on stage.

The ‘20 Number Ones’ star is kicking off the concert series in Puyallup on Sept. 19.

In addition to the concert price,$65 gets you into the tent where there will be a DJ, music, games, a catered dinner and one complimentary drink. Rhett is not expected to make an appearance at the party.

The multi-ACM, CMA, CMT, and Grammy award winner is the first performer announced for this year’s concert lineup for the Fair.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 am. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2nd.





