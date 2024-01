Country music fans have something to look forward to as the lineup is announced for this year’s Watershed Music Festival.

The top acts include Luke Bryan, who canceled his appearance last year because of illness.

Old Dominion and Hardy round out the headliners.

A few other names are Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Koe Wetzel, and Terri Clark.

Watershed is August 2 through 4 at the Gorge Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale January 26.

