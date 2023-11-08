‘Couldn’t believe our luck’: Stunning photos capture orcas near Vashon Island

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Kat Martin nearly missed the Vashon ferry Tuesday morning.

“I woke up at 6 a.m. to listen to the hydrophones,” she described. “After not hearing anything for an hour, I fell back asleep. Thank god my ringer was on. My good friend sent me a text that I needed to catch the Vashon ferry.”

But after barely making the ferry, Martin was able to capture a series of stunning photos of orcas swimming and breaching out of the water.

“Went to Point Defiance hoping they’d come south that way. The whales ended up going into Quartermaster Harbor for the rest of the day instead. Timing was perfect each time we got a pass. We couldn’t believe our luck,” said Martin.

The photos below were taken from shore on Vashon Island.

