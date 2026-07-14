Costco warns customers recently purchased plants may be infested with dangerous, invasive pests

Costco is warning customers who recently purchased a desert willow plant that it could be infested with an invasive pest.

Desert willow plants sold from Costco between June 24 and July 3 could be populated by glassy-winged sharpshooters — a large leafhopper that eats grapevines and spreads plant-killing bacteria.

“This invasive insect pest can spread harmful plant diseases, including Pierce’s disease, which can kill grapevines, Costco wrote in a letter to customers who bought a desert willow plant recently. “The pest can also damage citrus trees, landscape plants, and other crops. Early detection and rapid response are critical to preventing the pest from spreading further.”

According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the glassy-winged sharpshooter thrives in ample sunshine and a mild climate, and is one of the most effective insects at spreading Pierce’s disease.

For those who have, Costco recommends that customers isolate the plant, keep it in its original pot or container and away from other plants, and not place it in either the trash or compost.

“Do not put the plant in the ground if you have not already done so, “Costco warned. “If possible, place the plant inside two trash bags, one inside the other, and seal them closed.”

Costco is also asking customers not to return the plant. To get a full refund, simply present the letter Costco sent to a nearby warehouse.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your attention and cooperation in this matter,” Costco added. “Your support helps safeguard California’s agriculture.”

Glass-winged sharpshooters strike CA wine counties

Two months ago, Napa County’s agricultural commissioner released an urgent alert warning of an infestation of the glassy-winged sharpshooter insect on grapevines sold at Costco Wholesale.

According to the alert, 63 of 220 grapevines shipped from Burchell Nursery in California’s Fresno County and delivered to Costco Wholesale in Napa were infested with glassy-winged sharpshooters.

ABC News shared a University of California study from 2008 that found, between 1994 and 2000, Pierce’s disease caused nearly $30 million in losses and destroyed over 1,000 acres of grapevines in Northern California.

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