Costco recalls 3,000 pounds of Kirkland Ahi Tuna poke over Listeria risk

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than 3,000 pounds of Ahi Tuna poke are being recalled from Costco stores due to potential listeria contamination.

The Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke contained green onions that tested positive for Listeria, the Western United Fish Company DBA Annasea Foods Group reported.

Listeria poisoning is caused by a particularly resilient type of bacteria that can survive and grow even during refrigeration. About 1,600 people are infected with it — and 260 die — each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In total, 3,314.7 pounds of poke were contaminated. In addition to Washington, 32 other states are impacted by this recall. The product was placed on shelves on Sept. 18 with a “sell by date” of Sept. 22.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications among pregnant women,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated.

The FDA is continuing to determine the cause of the contamination.

©2025 Cox Media Group