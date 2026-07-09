Costco faces class-action lawsuit over protein powder containing heavy metals

SEATTLE, Wash. — Costco is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over organic protein powder sold in its stores.

The suit, filed in federal court in Seattle, alleged that Costco sold Orgain’s plant-based protein powder, knowing it contained unsafe levels of heavy metals — lead, cadmium, and arsenic — while marketing it as clean and nutritious.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are from Washington, California, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas.

According to The Seattle Times, attorneys cited independent lab testing, claiming Costco failed to disclose the risks.

“Though represented to have ‘quality ingredients and higher standards,’ and to provide ‘good clean fuel,’ and that Orgain is ‘relentless about quality,’ the contaminated products’ representation is not true and is misleading,” the lawsuit, obtained by ABC News, stated. “As the contaminated products are tainted with heavy metals, which include lead, cadmium, and arsenic.”

The lawsuit claims Costco’s marketing created the impression that the product was free from harmful contaminants, but testing conducted by Consumer Reports allegedly told a different story. During testing in October 2025, Consumer Reports found that Orgain’s protein powder, specifically the organic vanilla bean version, had lead levels of 143%, exceeding the publication’s “level of concern.”

“Consumers nationwide trust Costco,” Steve Berman, the representative of the plaintiffs, said. “Based on our investigation and product testing, we believe Costco knew or should have known that its Orgain protein powder failed to live up to its promises of safety and quality.”

The company has not yet responded to the allegations.

The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial in the case, according to ABC News.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group