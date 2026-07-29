Popular Olympia food truck eyes permanent spot as Costco looks to expand to larger Tumwater location

A popular food truck off Yelm Highway is cooking up plans for a permanent brick-and-mortar location as part of a potential new Costco location.

Buns of Glory, known for its burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches, is eyeing retail space if Costco moves from Littlerock Road to 2413 73rd Ave. SW, The Olympian reported Tuesday.

The food truck was started by two friends who had always talked about going into business together. Jon McCaslin works at Tri-City Meats in Olympia, while co-owner Jereme Johnson has experience with cafes. The two settled on burgers.

“They’re already super popular,” Johnson told The Olympian.

Yelm Highway food truck eyes permanent space

Buns of Glory, which recently turned a year old, has already outgrown its food truck format, making retail space near the proposed Costco an ideal next step for a permanent location with a drive-thru.

“I think people would rather come indoors,” Johnson told The Olympian. “And with a bigger space and a more efficient kitchen, we could actually turn food faster.”

Costco is planning a new 166,000-square-foot store near Tumwater Boulevard, about 23,000 square feet larger than its current Littlerock Road location. The development would include additional retail sites, according to The Olympian.

Costco announces U.S. expansion

The wholesaler previously announced in July it was expanding further in the U.S. and opening seven new stores in August.

Costco will open up warehouses in Albany, New York; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; Ostego, Minnesota; Mansfield, Texas; Celina, Texas; Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

In June, Costco opened locations in Syracuse, Utah, and Pensacola, Florida. In July, Costco also opened its newest location in Taiwan, the company announced.

The Issaquah-based wholesale giant now has 928 warehouses worldwide and nearly 83 million paid members.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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