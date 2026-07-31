Copper wire thefts rise in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

Copper wire thieves are targeting small businesses along Northwest Market Street in Ballard, leaving owners with thousands of dollars in repair bills. Many local establishments have been hit repeatedly this year, with some reporting multiple incidents in a single week.

The Sloop Tavern also reported being hit by thieves as recently as last week. The owner told KIRO 7 this was the third time the business had been targeted this year. Despite the thief only obtaining approximately $10 worth of copper, from TK, the tavern told KIRO 7 it faced a $5,000 repair bill for the damage left behind.

Owners have shared photos of the damage to warn other local businesses.

Alison Soike, an owner of The Lockspot Café, said the thefts have become a pervasive problem for the entire street.

She told KIRO 7 her business was targeted three times in a single week earlier this year. “It’s a rampant issue around here,” Soike said. “It’s happened to almost everyone on this street.”

Jim Fuda of CrimeStoppers said there is a specific market driving these recurring crimes. He explained that thieves often sell the stolen metal to scrap yards or other buyers who do not ask questions. “And there are places that will take it for pennies on the dollar, and the crook makes out, and nobody sees them in a lot of cases,” Fuda said.

Fuda said these buyers should be held accountable and urged them to report suspicious individuals attempting to sell scrap metal.

“They should be reporting if somebody scrupulous comes in and tries to rid that thing,” Fuda said.

The financial burden of the thefts far outweighs the value of the stolen materials. Soike noted that although the amount of copper taken is small, the resulting damage is costly to repair. “But whatever they’re using it for cost me three grand to fix,” Soike said.

In March, Soike and her co-owner began taking overnight shifts at the café while repairs were underway. During one of those shifts, Soike confronted a thief inside the building. “And I busted through the door and cussed him out and called the cops,” Soike said. “But he came straight because he knew where to go.”

Soike expressed concern that the ongoing costs of these crimes could force local businesses to close. She noted that small business owners are already struggling with other economic pressures in the city.

“And when things are already hard enough for small businesses in this city, like then when you have a $3,000 bill hit like you weren’t expecting or anticipating, it’s rough,” Soike said.

The Seattle Police Department has been asked for information regarding its investigation into the thefts. A response from the department is currently pending.

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