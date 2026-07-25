Cool temperatures continue; showers expected to close the weekend

Cool weather will continue for another day this weekend as an area of low pressure continues to spin off the coast, delivering clouds.

High temperatures on Saturday were only in the lower 70s, about 5 degrees below the average high for this time of year. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of this evening, and there will be some rain showers in the mix.

Most of the rain showers will fall along the coast, over the Olympic Mountains, and around the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the San Juan Islands. A few (very isolated) showers are possible south of the Islands, but most of the rain showers this evening will be focused west and north of the Seattle metro area. Temperatures tonight will drop to the 50s.

Another mostly cloudy day is on the way for Sunday. A weak cold front will move through western Washington and produce rain showers late in the day. Most of the rain showers around Puget Sound on Sunday should hold off until late in the day, and showers will continue along the coast and around the Islands as well. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow, bringing another day of cool weather. The average high for this time of year is 79 degrees, and the forecast for Sunday is 72.

Next week should be a quiet week for weather. Another weak cold front could scare up a few showers on Tuesday. The extended outlook from Wednesday through next weekend looks sunny and dry with high temperatures moving close to 80 degrees during the day.

Fire danger continues to be elevated east of the Cascades this weekend and into next week. Prevailing winds should keep the smoke generated from the eastern fires confined to areas east of the mountains for the next several days.

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