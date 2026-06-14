Convicted felon arrested in connection with $47,000 Marysville jewelry theft

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A convicted felon was arrested in connection with the theft of more than $47,000 in jewelry at the JCPenney store in Marysville.

The Marysville Police Department (MPD) concluded its investigation into the 2025 burglary, MPD announced Friday.

During the break-in, suspects shattered a rear glass pane, breaking into the store and stealing nearly $50,000 in jewelry after smashing a display case.

Patrol officers responded and began collecting evidence. Detectives continued the case through physical evidence processing, reviewing surveillance footage, and multiple forensic exams.

Investigators were able to identify the convicted felon as a suspect. On April 27, detectives established probable cause, linking the man to the burglary based on DNA analysis and corroborating investigative findings.

Marysville officers arrest convicted felon in May

On May 27, Marysville officers found the man in the Bothell area. He was armed with a handgun, even though, as a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a gun.

The man was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, trafficking in stolen property, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

“This case reflects the department’s commitment to thorough investigative work and accountability in complex, long‑term investigations,” MPD stated in a news release. “The successful outcome is the result of coordinated efforts by patrol officers, detectives, the Pro‑Act Unit, and forensic partners.”

Authorities noted the convicted felon is no longer in custody after posting bond.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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