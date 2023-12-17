Construction for new cancer center in King County ready to start next month

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Construction is scheduled to begin in January for Renton’s new Cancer Center. The Valley Medical Center will be the first of its kind in South King County.

“We are thrilled to share that construction is scheduled to begin next month on the first phase of our new Cancer Center,” said Valley Medical Center. “We will be able to care for 40% more patients in our new Infusion Center as soon as early 2025.”

Since crews have already technically broken ground, organizers held a “Skybreaking celebration” on Friday night to say “the sky is the limit” for what the new center can do for patients and their families.

“We know this project will help us improve the quality of care for those patients who turn to us for treatment,” said the hospital.

The new cancer center will have a 41-bay infusion center, pharmacy, reception and fast track area, laboratory, and the Trapper & Samantha Wellbeing Support Center. The facility will combine all cancer services into one convenient location that provides comprehensive care to patients closer to their homes.

©2023 Cox Media Group