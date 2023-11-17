Confusion and construction at Sea-Tac Airport as holiday travel kicks off

SEATTLE — Construction is in full swing at Sea-Tac, to modernize and more effectively use space at the airport. But it’s also bringing confusion for travelers, just as things are starting to get very busy for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Anyone who hasn’t been to the airport in a while should brace themselves because all the scaffolding has parts of the airport’s interior unrecognizable.

“When I got down here to the baggage terminal, I was like what’s going on!” said Billy Stoops, a traveler from Tacoma. “It was completely foreign to me,” he said.

“This is a little weird, this is very strange,” said Antoinette Linton, who is flying in from LAX to see family.

All the construction at the airport means barricaded entrances, signs everywhere, and tight quarters – particularly in the ticketing section by Alaska Airlines and in baggage claims. It’s part of a $546 million upgrade called the “Gateway Project,” which is being completed in two phases through 2026.

“It’s a maze sort of thing,” said Nancy McCulley, who is flying in from Arizona for Thanksgiving.

The whole situation has confused travelers scrutinizing the signs that mark pedestrian detours, looking confused, and asking for directions.

“That’s been a big challenge for us. How much communication we can make through signs,” said Perry Cooper, SEA Airport spokesperson. “We also have people – our pathfinders – walking around… they’re looking for that wide-eyed look you see in people’s faces that says I’m not exactly sure where I’m supposed to go,” Cooper said.

All the construction is happening as SEA Airport is expecting one of its busiest-ever Thanksgiving travel weeks.

“The busiest day is the day before Thanksgiving when 158,000 people will go through the terminal. The next busiest are the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving when everyone is returning home,” Cooper said.

Cooper expects one of the toughest areas will be near baggage claim. That’s where the space has been cut about by half by the construction. The aging conveyor belts are also being updated.

“That’s going to be a problem probably… Right now, it’s starting to get crowded, so I can only imagine it being busier,” said Angela Paredes, another SEA traveler.

There are large ceiling-to-floor boxes everywhere, hiding the scaffolding and bringing that “maze” feel while holding up a whole floor of construction, so work can happen both during the day and at night.

“We’re trying to get the construction done as quickly as possible,” Cooper said.

Renderings show all the work will eventually open everything up and bring in both more light and space.

“I’m so looking forward to it, not just because of the construction but because of the guest experience and this beautiful new lobby,” said Lea Kautzman, Alaska Airlines managing director of SEA guest services.

The airport and Alaska say it helps to keep the following in mind:

· Give yourself even more time before your flight.

· They normally recommend getting to the airport 2 hours before domestic flights but suggest adding a few minutes more.

· Prepare ahead as much as possible.

· Alaska Airlines recommends paying for your bag check online. Alaska has also added new bag check kiosks that they say cut the tag printing time in half.

· Have your ticket on your phone.

· If you don’t have a precheck, SEA Airport recommends using the Spot Saver program to cut the TSA line.

Travelers also say – try to look at the bright side.

“It feels cozy,” Stoops said.

“People seem happier at this airport,” Linton said.

The ticketing and baggage claim construction is expected to last for about another year, into the fall of 2024.

©2023 Cox Media Group