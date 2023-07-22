Concerns about safety in Seattle during busy weekend of Blue Jays fans and Swifties

Taylor Swift and the Blue Jays are making stops on Seattle’s Occidental Avenue, while the Capitol Hill Block Party and Bite of Seattle happen nearby.

City groups hope the weekend runs as smoothly as All-Star week, as it stayed relatively quiet on the crime front.

“I think the city shined. I think downtown shined,” said Downtown Seattle Association’s James Sido.

He gave a glowing review of Seattle’s performance in All-Star week. It’s a feat he hopes the city can pull off a second time, on a bigger scale.

“If you factor in the Taylor Swift concert, Capitol Hill Block Party, Mariners-Blue Jays, Bite of Seattle, Storm game, cruise season. Take what we had for All-Star week and multiply it by a few perhaps,” Sido said.

Lumen Field, where Taylor Swift will play, sits just under 69,000. T-Mobile sits about 48,000. Before those fans scan their tickets, they’re out walking Seattle’s streets. Also roaming, Seattle’s streets, Seattle PD.

“Crowd control is always the utmost concern, safety the utmost concern and I think that’s the same mentality and the same situation that these agencies take into a weekend like this,” said Sido.

Seattle Police said in a statement:

“The Taylor Swift concert is expected to draw a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. The Seattle Police Department is diligently preparing to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. As with all large events, SPD will enact a comprehensive operational plan to maintain public safety. That includes an increased police presence, traffic management and enhanced communication.

We encourage concert attendees to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and event staff. By working together, the community can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

-Seattle Police Department Public Affairs Office

While police and city leaders hope for a quiet weekend, Friday morning has already made some noise.

An encampment caught fire just before 6 a.m. off of I-5, on James St. and 7th Ave. The fire incinerated tents, tarps, and trees. It burned a 100ft by 50ft area. A man was also hurt and is in Harborview’s ICU listed in serious condition.

A few hours later, after 10 a.m. police said one man stabbed another at the Othello Light Rail Station. They did arrest a suspect. The victim is in serious condition.

The Light Rail is also a city resource, thousands of people are expected to use the next few days.

“Assaults of that nature are infrequent on light rail. Generally speaking, light rail is a safe way to get to your destination,” explained John Gallagher with Sound Transit Media Relations.

Even though violent incidents are rare, Gallagher said they don’t want to take any chances when it comes to rider safety.

“We signed four new security contracts earlier this year so we can increase the number of security personnel on trains and at stations.”

Sound Transit will also run trains an hour later on Saturday and Sunday, with the last trains leaving at 2 a.m. instead of 1 a.m. The Sounder Train will also run on Saturday to get people from the surrounding areas to the concert.

©2023 Cox Media Group