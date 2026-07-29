‘Compassionately supporting each other’: Seattle Fudge shelters up to 60 people during mass shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — A small, family-run business is back open after protecting dozens during a mass shooting at Seattle Center.

Jimmy Wanichsuksombat is the co-owner of Seattle Fudge and says he was teaching his kids how to help run the dessert shop when crowds started scrambling into The Armory, where his shop is located, on Sunday night.

‘People were running towards the store just looking for a place to hide, so we just started filing people in little by little, as many as we could fit," said Wanichsuksombat.

Wanicksuksombat says he didn’t ask any questions and estimates as many as 60 people filled his store, along with his own wife and kids.

“Seeing the looks of people wanting help, needing help,” said Wanicksuksombat. “We were just kind of compassionately supporting each other, consoling each other.”

Wanicksuksombat says he and his family took Monday off to process the tragedy they survived together but re-opened Seattle Fudge on Tuesday.

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