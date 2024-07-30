Community support needed after Mill Creek police dog Hondo undergoes surgery

The North Sound Police Foundation is raising funds to support the emergency medical care of K9 Hondo, a six-year-old German Shepherd serving the Mill Creek Police Department, according to a statement from the foundation.

Hondo recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his abdomen and is currently recovering in a veterinary hospital, where he is being treated for critically low red blood cell and platelet counts.

Hondo has been a member of the Mill Creek Police Department since May 2020, working alongside his handler, Corporal Nathan Lerma.

Together, they have been deployed 189 times, capturing 59 suspects and locating 60 items of evidence, including several firearms.

Hondo has been a valuable asset in keeping the community safe.

The North Sound Police Foundation, in collaboration with the nonprofit 30x30 Fundraising, is seeking donations to cover Hondo’s veterinary bills.

Donations can be made directly through a fee-free platform at https://bit.ly/K9HondoVetBill, or through a GoFundMe page, where additional funds are being raised.

Contributions are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

Sgt. Ian Durkee of the Mill Creek Police Department has approved the use of these additional funds to support Hondo’s recovery.

©2024 Cox Media Group