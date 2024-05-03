Local

Collision on Chinook Pass strands car upside down

By KIRO 7 News Staff

CHINOOK PASS, Wash. — According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver swerved to miss some elk and went off the road.

The trooper shared images of the car that had become stranded after a collision on Chinook Pass Thursday night.

The collision happened on SR 410 near MP 45. Only minor injuries were reported.

When Chinook Pass opens there will likely be increased traffic on SR 410.


