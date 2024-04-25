Collision blocks all lanes of northbound I-5 in Federal Way

Collision blocks all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way just north of South 320th St.

Medical Aid has arrived on the scene.

A semitruck appears to be badly damaged in the collision.

The backup extends to Enchanted Parkway. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

UPDATE: The collision on NB I-5 just north of S 320th St in #FederalWay is now fully blocking. Emergency responders are on scene.



