Collision blocks all lanes of northbound I-5 in Federal Way

Collision blocks all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way just north of South 320th St.

Medical Aid has arrived on the scene.

A semitruck appears to be badly damaged in the collision.

The backup extends to Enchanted Parkway. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.


