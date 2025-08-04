Collision blocks lanes on SB I-405 in Bellevue during Monday morning commute

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A collision along I-405 southbound just north of SR 520 in Bellevue blocked multiple lanes through the early hours on Monday and into the morning commute.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first shared that the collision was blocking two right lanes.

Just before 4 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that three right lanes were blocked. Traffic was getting by using the Express Toll Lanes.

By 5 a.m., the three right lanes remained blocked, and drivers were told to expect delays in the area to continue into the morning commute, with no estimated time given to reopen the lanes.

