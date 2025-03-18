One hospitalized in North Seattle hit-and-run

SEATTLE — One person was hurt and taken to hospital following a hit-and-run in North Seattle Monday afternoon, according to police.

Seattle police confirmed that one person, who was a worker of some kind, was hit by a Range Rover. The driver of the Range Rover ran off, and the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the collision on Greenwood Avenue North, just south of 115th Street, blocked all southbound lanes in Seattle’s Broadview neighborhood.

Drivers were asked to use alternative routes around 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. KIRO 7 has a team heading to the scene to learn more.

Collision on Greenwood Ave N just south of 115th St blocking all SB lanes. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/yaDBEXZhPS — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 17, 2025

