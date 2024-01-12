Local

Cold weather shelters open across Puget Sound

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Packed weather shelters set to close as cold conditions continue

By KIRO 7 News Staff

With the frigid temperatures Friday morning extending into the weekend, warming shelters are available for you and your family (and some take pets!) across the area.

SEATTLE

  • Exhibition Hall, Seattle Center
    Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center (301 Mercer St., Seattle 98109)
    Friday January 12 – Tuesday, January 16, open 7:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Bus routes to Seattle Center include Metro routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 13, 24, 29, 31 and 33, and Rapid Ride D Line and routes 5 and 28 from Aurora Ave N.
    Capacity up to 120 people
    Ages 18+
    Staffed by The Salvation Army
    Light dinner and breakfast provided
    Pets welcome under owner control
  • The Salvation Army – SODO Severe Weather Shelter
    SoDo Shelter Bay A (1039 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134). The entrance is secured. When accessing the entrance, please inform Security you are seeking shelter, and The Salvation Army Staff will accompany you to the Shelter space.
    Wednesday, January 10 – Tuesday, January 16, open 7:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Capacity: 33 people
    Ages 18+
    Light dinner and breakfast provided
    Pets welcome under owner control
  • Urban League: Youth and Young Adults Shelter (year-round)
    Serves ages 18-24 (Seattle)
    Call for Daily Availability at (206) 639-7477, Capacity changes daily.
  • YWCA of Seattle King County: Angeline’s Day Center and Overnight Program (2030 3rd Ave Seattle WA 98121)
    For single adult women (year-round)
    7 days a week

Seattle Regularly Operating Daytime Warming Centers for Single Adults

Seattle Day Centers for Women, Families, Youth and Young Adults

Existing daytime public Spaces

NORTH KING COUNTY

Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Shoreline:

Overnight:

  • North King County Severe Weather Shelter
    St. Dunstan’s Church, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
    Wednesday, January 10 – Tuesday, January 16, 8:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Operated by Urban League
    Serves Single Adults & Couples
    Walk-ins welcome
    Calling ahead to confirm a bed is available strongly encouraged. (206) 837 – 2746

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

  • Shoreline Library (345 NE 175th St)

Lake Forest Park:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Kenmore:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

  • Kenmore Library (6531 NE 181st)
  • The Hangar (6728 NE 181st St)
  • 6:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday & Saturday 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday

Bothell:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Woodinville:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

SOUTH KING COUNTY

Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Algona – Pacific:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces:

  • Algona-Pacific Library (255 Ellingson Road, Pacific, WA 98047)
    Note: Closed on Sundays and on Monday (1/15) in Observance of MLK Day.

Auburn:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Daytime (With Services)

Overnight

  • YMCA Arcadia Youth Shelter – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
    932 Auburn Way S, Auburn, WA 98002
    Extended hours January 10-16, open for drop-in (ages 12-24) 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm and overnight (ages 18-24) 8:00 pm to 9:00 am
  • Ray of Hope Resource Center Sundown Shelter – Year-Round Emergency Shelter & Safe Parking
    2806 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002
    (253) 833-8925
    9:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Overnight shelter beds (limited to 35) and safe parking spots
  • Ray of Hope Overnight Warming Center
    2806 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002
    Open Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, January 14
    9:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Drop-in; call 253-334-4860 with questions.

Burien

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

  • Burien Community Center  (14700 6th Ave SW)
    Monday – Thursday, 9:00 am – 7:00 pm; Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (Building closed daily 2:00 – 3:00 pm)
  • Burien Library (400 SW 152nd Street; Burien, WA 98166)

Overnight

  • Highline United Methodist Church Severe Weather Shelter
    13015 1st Ave. S., Burien
    Open overnight 7:00 pm-9:00 am, Thursday, January 11 through Tuesday, January 16.
    (206) 241-5520
    Dinner, snacks and breakfast served

Des Moines

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Federal Way

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Daytime (With Services)

  • Catholic Community Services: Federal Way Day Center (33505 13th Pl. S. #D) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday – Friday

Overnight

  • FUSION Family Center – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
    1505 S 328th St, Federal Way, WA 98003
    Year-Round shelter is open to families with children only
    Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026
  • Multi Service Center (MSC) – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
    Open at normal capacity, families with children only.
  • City of Federal Way – Overnight Severe Weather Shelter
    Hosted at FUSION Family Center 1505 S 328th St, Federal Way, WA 98003; 253-838-0950
    Open January 11 – 14, 6:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Serves Single Adults
    Drop-ins welcome – No Pets
    Snacks/food provided
    Cots and blankets provided

Kent

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Daytime (With Services):

  • Catholic Community Services Kent Community Engagement Center (Year-Round Day Center)
    1229 W Smith St, Kent, WA 98032
    Open Monday. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
  • UGM Kent Hope Day Center
    9009 Canyon Dr. Kent, WA 98030
    Drop-in services for homeless women with or without children.
    Open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
    Services: meals, food to go, clothing, hygiene products, winter wear.  Help with resources and referrals for services also provided.

Overnight:

  • City of Kent Severe Weather Shelter at Holy Spirit Parish
    310 3rd Ave. S, Kent, WA 98032
    Separate areas for men, women and families
    Capacity 40
    Check-in required between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 9:00 pm – 7:00 am

Newcastle

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Renton

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Overnight

  • City of Renton Severe Weather Shelter at St. Anthony’s Church Rec Hall
    501 S. 4th St., Renton, WA 98057
    Thursday January 11 – Sunday January 14
    Open overnight 8:00 pm – 7:00 am
    Maximum Capacity of 40
    Drop-ins welcome
    Separate areas for men, women, and families
    Snacks/food/warm beverage provided
    Mats and blankets provided
    Shelter is operated by Renton REACH staff

SeaTac:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Tukwila

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

South East King County:

Black Diamond

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Covington

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Enumclaw:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces

Overnight Severe Weather Shelter:

  • Plateau Outreach Ministries
    Check in is at 6:30 pm at Calvary Presbyterian Church located at 1725 Porter Street. Folks are then transported to the shelter site (another faith-based location).
    Open January 11 – January 15
    Call Plateau Outreach Ministries during the day to secure a spot (not required): (360) 825-8961

Maple Valley:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces

Overnight:

  • Vine Maple Place – Year-Round Emergency Shelter
    21730 Dorre Don Way SE. Maple Valley, WA 98038
    Open at normal capacity, families with children only.
    Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026

EAST KING COUNTY


Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Bellevue:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Day Centers (With Services):

  • Porchlight – Eastside Men’s Day Center (13668 SE Eastgate Way) Male-identifying, (425) 698-1295
  • The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place Day Center (3032 Bellevue Way NE) 8:00 am – 8:00 pm; Women-identifying

Overnight:

  • The Sophia Way – Sophia’s Place (3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue), Women; Call ahead 425-896-7385
  • Porchlight – Eastside Men’s Shelter (13668 SE Eastgate Way), Call ahead (425) 698-1295

Carnation:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Duvall:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Redmond:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Issaquah:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Kirkland:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

Day Centers (With Services):

Overnight:

  • The Sophia Way – Helen’s Place (8045 120th Ave NE); Women-identifying Call ahead (425) 572-2178
  • Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Shelter (8045 20th Ave NE Suite 100) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Families with Children  Call Family Shelter Intake Line: (206) 245-1026

Sammamish:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

SNOQUALMIE VALLEY

Families with Children: Call the Family Shelter Intake Line (206) 245-1026 to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to that location.

Snoqualmie:

Existing Daytime Public Spaces (No Services):

  • Snoqualmie Library (7824 Center Blvd SE) (425) 888-1223
  • Snoqualmie Valley YMCA (35018 SE Ridge St) (425) 256-3115, wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have photo ID. Local youth using the facility alone during daily teen hours must be 14.

North Bend

Daytime Warming (No Services):

  • North Bend City Hall  (920 SE Cedar Falls Way, North Bend, WA 98045)
    Open Friday, January 12 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read