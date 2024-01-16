Cold weather bursts pipe at Seattle U causing river of sewage in student housing

SEATTLE — Student housing at Seattle University flooded with brown water on Monday, forcing several students to evacuate.

Brown water was seen pouring steadily into a stairwell. A student posted a video to social media.

A stairwell was flooded at Seattle University.

KIRO 7 stopped by the university and saw that cleanup was still underway.

Clean-up is still underway at Seattle University.

Seattle University confirmed that a frozen pipe burst at one of their student apartments and the flooding impacted at least nine students’ units on the first floor of the Hopkins building. The water had to be turned off for all students in that building

The school, acknowledging the cold, said they’re working on making repairs and providing alternative housing to those impacted students as soon as possible.

