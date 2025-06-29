Coast Guard warns paddlers of cold-water danger despite summer heat

As summer weather brings more people out on the water, the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding paddlers in the Pacific Northwest to stay safe by preparing for cold-water conditions, wearing life jackets, and carrying waterproof communication tools.

According to the Coast Guard, even though the air may feel warm, water temperatures in coastal inlets often stay in the low 50s Fahrenheit — cold enough to trigger “cold-water shock” in just minutes.

The condition can severely affect breathing, muscle control and swimming ability, even in experienced swimmers.

“In the waters of the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t matter how nice the weather is,” said Gregory Merten, search-and-rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “The water environment is constantly changing and cold-water shock can occur even in the summer months. Wearing a lifejacket and a personal locator beacon can buy rescuers precious time.”

In 2023, the Coast Guard recorded 564 recreational boating deaths nationwide.

Three-quarters of those deaths were due to drowning, and 87 percent of those victims were not wearing a life jacket.

Canoes and kayaks were involved in a disproportionately high number of the fatalities.

To reduce risks on the water, the Coast Guard encourages paddlers to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Type II life jackets, which are less bulky, are especially suited for kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding.

Boaters should also dress for the water temperature rather than the air, using wetsuits or dry suits when temperatures are below 65°F.

The Coast Guard recommends bringing at least two waterproof ways to call for help, such as a VHF-FM marine radio, a personal locator beacon or a waterproofed cell phone.

An “If Found” sticker can also help responders locate missing paddlers and avoid launching unnecessary search missions. These free ID stickers are available through Coast Guard Auxiliary booths, participating Washington State Parks life-jacket loaner stations, or by emailing iffoundsticker@13cgaux.net.

Officials also advise paddlers to file a float plan — letting someone know where they’re going and when they expect to return — and to avoid alcohol, which is a factor in nearly one-third of fatal boating incidents.

Paddlers are encouraged to seek training through free safety courses offered by Washington State Parks or the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

More information is available at www.parks.wa.gov/boating or www.uscgboating.org.

